Under Armour Inc. (UA): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of Under Armour Inc. (UA). It is currently valued at $8.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.62, after setting-off with the price of $8.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.095 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.16.Recently in News on June 3, 2022, Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600. S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.65 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $8.07 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (UA) full year performance was -51.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -63.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.07 and $23.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 49894763 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was -53.55%, having the revenues showcasing -46.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.79B, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Under Armour Inc. (UA)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.36, with a change in the price was noted -7.54. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of -47.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,087,989 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Under Armour Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.93%, alongside a downfall of -51.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.32% during last recorded quarter.