Recent Change of 26.61% in the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It is currently valued at $1.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.39, after setting-off with the price of $1.12. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.105 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.09.Recently in News on June 14, 2022, Clear Channel Airports Deploys State of the Art Digital Advertising Network Across Signature Flight Support’s Private Aviation Terminals. Brands are Implementing Terminal Takeovers with Exclusive Access to the Most Elite Group of Air Travelers via New Digital Out of Home Ad Network. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1000 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $1.0800 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -48.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -66.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11275352 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was -58.31%, having the revenues showcasing -62.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 518.09M, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.8013, with a change in the price was noted -1.59. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -53.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,221,371 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.86%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.05%, alongside a downfall of -48.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.80% during last recorded quarter.