Li Auto Inc. (LI): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is priced at $36.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.50 and reached a high price of $34.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.15. The stock touched a low price of $32.93.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, Li Auto Inc. Unveils Li L9, Its Flagship Smart SUV. Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today unveiled Li L9, the Company’s flagship smart SUV for families. Li L9 is a six-seat, full-size flagship SUV, offering superior space and comfort for family users. Its self-developed flagship range extension and chassis systems provide excellent drivability with a CLTC range of 1,315 kilometers and a WLTC range of 1,100 kilometers. Li L9 also features the Company’s self-developed autonomous driving system, Li AD Max, and top-notch vehicle safety measures to protect every family passenger. Li L9’s innovative five-screen, three-dimensional interactive intelligent cockpit brings a new level of driving and entertainment experience. Li L9 comes standard with over 100 flagship features at a retail price of RMB459,800. You can read further details here

Li Auto Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.88 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value was $16.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) full year performance was 10.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li Auto Inc. shares are logging -1.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.86 and $37.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15531268 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li Auto Inc. (LI) recorded performance in the market was 3.27%, having the revenues showcasing 17.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.53B, as it employees total of 11901 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Li Auto Inc. (LI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.04, with a change in the price was noted +11.72. In a similar fashion, Li Auto Inc. posted a movement of +46.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,069,634 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LI is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical breakdown of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Li Auto Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.54%, alongside a boost of 10.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.59% during last recorded quarter.