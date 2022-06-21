Investors have a limited window left to buy U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS), which is $0.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.76 after opening rate of $0.7308 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6811 before closing at $0.76.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, U.S. Well Services Announces Contract for Newbuild Nyx Clean Fleet®. U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) (“USWS” or the “Company”) today announced it has finalized a contract with one of the largest E&P producers in the United States (the “Customer”) to provide electric pressure pumping services. Under the terms of the agreement, USWS will dedicate a newbuild Nyx Clean Fleet® to support the Customer’s development program in Texas for an initial term of 18 months beginning early in the third quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

U.S. Well Services Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3300 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.5012 for the same time period, recorded on 05/16/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) full year performance was -77.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Well Services Inc. shares are logging -83.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $4.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1471629 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) recorded performance in the market was -40.77%, having the revenues showcasing -35.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.61M, as it employees total of 414 workers.

Analysts verdict on U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Well Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9587, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted a movement of -34.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,135,193 in trading volumes.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Well Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of U.S. Well Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.28%, alongside a downfall of -77.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.13% during last recorded quarter.