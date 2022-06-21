Here is why Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.79%

At the end of the latest market close, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) was valued at $56.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $56.45 while reaching the peak value of $57.189 and lowest value recorded on the day was $54.35. The stock current value is $55.68.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Occidental Announces Tender Results and Upsize of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Senior Notes. Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced the tender results of its offers to purchase for cash (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) its outstanding notes listed in the tables below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes) in three separate pools (each, a “Pool”). The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated May 16, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). In connection therewith, Occidental further announced that it is increasing (a) the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 1 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Pool 1 Maximum Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $700,000,000 to $725,000,000; (b) the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 2 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Pool 2 Maximum Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $650,000,000 to $790,000,000; and (c) the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 3 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Pool 3 Maximum Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $650,000,000 to $2,250,000,000. Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase. You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.04 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $29.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was 98.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -24.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.62 and $74.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 51436900 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was 92.07%, having the revenues showcasing -1.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.24B, as it employees total of 11678 workers.

The Analysts eye on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.39, with a change in the price was noted +18.91. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +51.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 32,616,430 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 1.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.71.

Technical rundown of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.19%, alongside a boost of 98.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.00% during last recorded quarter.