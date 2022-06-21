Here is what you need to look for: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is priced at $1.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.19 and reached a high price of $1.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.80. The stock touched a low price of $1.18.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Mereo BioPharma To Present Data Update for the Phase 1b/2 Study (ACTIVATE) of Etigilimab and Nivolumab at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting; Mereo Also Updates Capital Allocation and Portfolio Prioritization Plan. –ACTIVATE includes 2 Complete Responses, 4 Partial Responses and 10 patients with Stable Disease as of April 2022 data cut off–. You can read further details here

Mereo BioPharma Group plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7220 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3010 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) full year performance was -61.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are logging -61.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 331.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $3.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 133812566 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) recorded performance in the market was -18.75%, having the revenues showcasing -2.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 141.57M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mereo BioPharma Group plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9463, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Mereo BioPharma Group plc posted a movement of +7.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,207,168 in trading volumes.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mereo BioPharma Group plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mereo BioPharma Group plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.24%, alongside a downfall of -61.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 97.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 168.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.26% during last recorded quarter.