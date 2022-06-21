Gevo Inc. (GEVO): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gevo Inc. (GEVO), which is $2.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.66 after opening rate of $2.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.40 before closing at $2.58.Recently in News on June 14, 2022, Gevo’s Northwest Iowa RNG Project Hits Major Milestone; Begins Injecting Dairy RNG into Natural Gas Pipeline. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced that its renewable natural gas (“RNG”) project in Northwest Iowa (the “RNG Project”) has been producing biogas and is now upgrading and injecting RNG into the natural gas pipeline. The RNG Project generates renewable natural gas captured from dairy cow manure. The manure for the RNG Project is supplied by three dairy farms located in Northwest Iowa totaling over 20,000 milking cows. When at full operational capacity, the RNG Project is expected to generate approximately 355,000 MMBtu of RNG per year, which will be transported and sold in California. BP Canada Energy Marketing Corp. and BP Products North America Inc. (collectively, “bp”) will market the RNG in California on behalf of Gevo, and Gevo expects that the RNG Project will generate between $16 and $22 million of Project EBITDA1 per year beginning by 2023 depending on a variety of assumptions, including the value of credits under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard Program (“RFS”) and the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (“LCFS”) in California. Gevo expects to be able to get approval for Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”) through RFS and carbon credits from LCFS later this year or next year. You can read further details here

Gevo Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $2.40 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) full year performance was -67.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gevo Inc. shares are logging -70.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.41 and $8.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 58891933 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gevo Inc. (GEVO) recorded performance in the market was -41.82%, having the revenues showcasing -42.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 520.41M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Gevo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.79, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, Gevo Inc. posted a movement of -25.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,256,731 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEVO is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical rundown of Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Raw Stochastic average of Gevo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Gevo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.55%, alongside a downfall of -67.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.23% during last recorded quarter.