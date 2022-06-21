Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is priced at $7.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.12 and reached a high price of $8.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.18. The stock touched a low price of $7.15.Recently in News on May 26, 2022, Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2022 Louisiana Energy Conference. Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2022 Louisiana Energy Conference on Thursday, June 2nd at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans, LA. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.86 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 76.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -26.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $9.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1588692 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 131.83%, having the revenues showcasing 30.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 313.49M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.31, with a change in the price was noted +3.57. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +98.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 895,361 in trading volumes.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Amplify Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 131.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.33%, alongside a boost of 76.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.38% during last recorded quarter.