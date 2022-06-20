West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) is priced at $78.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $79.01 and reached a high price of $79.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $78.72. The stock touched a low price of $77.12.Recently in News on June 8, 2022, WEST FRASER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“West Fraser” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE: WFG) has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.30 per share on the Common shares and Class B Common shares in the capital of the Company, payable on July 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 22, 2022. The quarterly dividend has been increased from the prior US$0.25 per share in order to distribute a substantially similar amount of capital to investors through the dividend in light of the share count reduction resulting from execution of the current normal course issuer bid as well as completion of the recent substantial issuer bid. You can read further details here

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $102.61 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $71.42 for the same time period, recorded on 04/07/22.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) full year performance was 13.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. shares are logging -23.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $64.72 and $102.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 647359 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) recorded performance in the market was -18.14%, having the revenues showcasing -21.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.16B, as it employees total of 8115 workers.

Specialists analysis on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 89.45, with a change in the price was noted -12.55. In a similar fashion, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -13.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 370,156 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WFG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

Raw Stochastic average of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.82%, alongside a boost of 13.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.09% during last recorded quarter.