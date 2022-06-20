The India Fund Inc. (IFN): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

The India Fund Inc. (IFN) is priced at $15.77 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on May 26, 2022, Abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meetings”) on May 26, 2022. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below: You can read further details here

The India Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.60 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $15.61 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

The India Fund Inc. (IFN) full year performance was -26.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The India Fund Inc. shares are logging -31.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.83 and $22.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 126674 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The India Fund Inc. (IFN) recorded performance in the market was -25.26%, having the revenues showcasing -21.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 424.29M.

Specialists analysis on The India Fund Inc. (IFN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.67, with a change in the price was noted -4.29. In a similar fashion, The India Fund Inc. posted a movement of -21.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 114,994 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: The India Fund Inc. (IFN)

Raw Stochastic average of The India Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.44%, alongside a downfall of -26.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -6.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.74% during last recorded quarter.