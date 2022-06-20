The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) is on the roll with an average volume of 60.92K in the recent 3 months

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) is priced at $17.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.92 and reached a high price of $18.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.83. The stock touched a low price of $17.74.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the First Quarter Of 2022. The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, reported increases in net income and earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. In the highlights that follow, all comparisons are of the current three-month period to the same period last year unless otherwise indicated. You can read further details here

The First of Long Island Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.95 on 02/22/22, with the lowest value was $16.51 for the same time period, recorded on 04/29/22.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) full year performance was -13.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The First of Long Island Corporation shares are logging -22.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.51 and $22.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 110727 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) recorded performance in the market was -17.32%, having the revenues showcasing -12.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 412.34M, as it employees total of 318 workers.

The Analysts eye on The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The First of Long Island Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.85, with a change in the price was noted -4.35. In a similar fashion, The First of Long Island Corporation posted a movement of -19.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 58,672 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLIC is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Technical rundown of The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)

Raw Stochastic average of The First of Long Island Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.68%.

Considering, the past performance of The First of Long Island Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.97%, alongside a downfall of -13.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.20% during last recorded quarter.