The clock is ticking: Novanta Inc. (NOVT)

At the end of the latest market close, Novanta Inc. (NOVT) was valued at $111.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $113.37 while reaching the peak value of $114.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $112.02. The stock current value is $112.27.Recently in News on June 16, 2022, Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, which is being held in Greenwich, CT. You can read further details here

Novanta Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $177.11 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $110.84 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) full year performance was -11.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Novanta Inc. shares are logging -39.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $110.84 and $184.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 315169 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Novanta Inc. (NOVT) recorded performance in the market was -36.33%, having the revenues showcasing -22.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.98B, as it employees total of 2700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Novanta Inc. (NOVT)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Novanta Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 131.06, with a change in the price was noted -24.88. In a similar fashion, Novanta Inc. posted a movement of -18.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 134,592 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOVT is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.78.

Technical breakdown of Novanta Inc. (NOVT)

Raw Stochastic average of Novanta Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Novanta Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.91%, alongside a downfall of -11.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.14% during last recorded quarter.