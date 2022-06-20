Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) is priced at $4.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.00 and reached a high price of $4.0695, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.04. The stock touched a low price of $3.98.Recently in News on April 21, 2022, Grupo Aval Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (“Grupo Aval” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVAL; BVC: Voting Shares: GRUPOAVAL, Non-Voting Shares: PFAVAL), announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.79 on 01/26/22, with the lowest value was $3.86 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) full year performance was -2.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. shares are logging -24.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.62 and $5.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 110639 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) recorded performance in the market was 9.57%, having the revenues showcasing 8.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.47B, as it employees total of 70247 workers.

Analysts verdict on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.76, with a change in the price was noted -1.50. In a similar fashion, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. posted a movement of -27.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 135,789 in trading volumes.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.85%, alongside a downfall of -2.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.51% during last recorded quarter.