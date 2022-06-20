Recent Change of -13.28% in the Expion360 Inc. (XPON) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is priced at $2.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.46 and reached a high price of $2.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.41. The stock touched a low price of $2.09.Recently in News on June 9, 2022, Expion360 Signs Non-Binding LOI to Purchase Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment in Connection with its Plans to Build Large-Scale Lithium Cell Manufacturing Facility in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360, Inc.(NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader for lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles (RVs), outdoor, marine, residential and industrial applications, has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with an Asian producer (the Manufacturing Partner) of lithium battery manufacturing equipment for Expion360 to purchase lithium battery manufacturing equipment in connection with its plans to build a large-scale lithium cell manufacturing facility in Redmond, Oregon. The lithium battery manufacturing equipment is planned to produce up to 250,000 Type 26650 lithium battery cells per day. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Expion360 Inc. shares are logging -81.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 204164 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Expion360 Inc. (XPON) recorded performance in the market was -73.64%.

Analysts verdict on Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Expion360 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Expion360 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Expion360 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.64%. The shares increased approximately by -34.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by -34.28% in the period of the last 30 days.