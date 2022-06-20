Recent Change of 1.26% in the Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) is priced at $16.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.70 and reached a high price of $17.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.61. The stock touched a low price of $16.70.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Fidus Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Base Dividend of $0.36 Per Share Declared for Second Quarter 2022Board of Directors Declared Supplemental Dividend of $0.07 Per Share. You can read further details here

Fidus Investment Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.15 on 04/26/22, with the lowest value was $16.40 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) full year performance was 2.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fidus Investment Corporation shares are logging -20.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.73 and $21.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 409002 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) recorded performance in the market was -5.32%, having the revenues showcasing -13.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 411.04M.

Analysts verdict on Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Fidus Investment Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.30, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, Fidus Investment Corporation posted a movement of -4.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 116,386 in trading volumes.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fidus Investment Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fidus Investment Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.33%, alongside a boost of 2.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -12.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by -12.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.84% during last recorded quarter.