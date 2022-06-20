RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) was valued at $176.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $178.18 while reaching the peak value of $182.2912 and lowest value recorded on the day was $177.24. The stock current value is $178.41.Recently in News on June 3, 2022, RBC Bearings to Participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference. RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL, ROLLP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 7, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at: http://investor.rbcbearings.com. You can read further details here

RBC Bearings Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $214.80 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $152.90 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) full year performance was -6.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RBC Bearings Incorporated shares are logging -28.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $152.90 and $250.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 202122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) recorded performance in the market was -11.67%, having the revenues showcasing -11.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.10B, as it employees total of 3549 workers.

Market experts do have their say about RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 181.78, with a change in the price was noted -6.25. In a similar fashion, RBC Bearings Incorporated posted a movement of -3.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 153,893 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ROLL is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Technical breakdown of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Raw Stochastic average of RBC Bearings Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RBC Bearings Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.32%, alongside a downfall of -6.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.81% during last recorded quarter.