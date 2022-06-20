ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) was valued at $10.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.46 while reaching the peak value of $10.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.07. The stock current value is $10.39.Recently in News on June 13, 2022, ProPhase Labs Announces Significant Laboratory Expansion. Expanding in-house clinical testing capabilities. You can read further details here

ProPhase Labs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.54 on 06/10/22, with the lowest value was $6.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) full year performance was 99.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProPhase Labs Inc. shares are logging -9.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.38 and $11.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 108211 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) recorded performance in the market was 57.38%, having the revenues showcasing 52.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 163.75M, as it employees total of 129 workers.

Specialists analysis on ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.63, with a change in the price was noted +3.58. In a similar fashion, ProPhase Labs Inc. posted a movement of +52.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 43,789 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRPH is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Trends and Technical analysis: ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)

Raw Stochastic average of ProPhase Labs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.78%, alongside a boost of 99.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.36% during last recorded quarter.