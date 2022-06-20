Here is why First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.80%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN), which is $14.17 to be very precise. Recently in News on April 11, 2022, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.30 Per Share. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE American: FEN) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.30 per share. The distribution will be payable on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date is expected to be April 22, 2022. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below. You can read further details here

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.00 on 04/19/22, with the lowest value was $13.62 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) full year performance was -1.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are logging -16.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.70 and $17.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 92043 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) recorded performance in the market was 2.53%, having the revenues showcasing -6.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 275.54M.

Market experts do have their say about First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.68, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund posted a movement of -3.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 65,199 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)

Raw Stochastic average of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.51%, alongside a downfall of -1.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -13.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.65% during last recorded quarter.