Here is what you need to look for: Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) is priced at $10.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.59 and reached a high price of $11.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.54. The stock touched a low price of $9.83.Recently in News on May 6, 2022, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results. Net loss of $95.5 million, or $(1.18) per unit for the first quarter 2022. You can read further details here

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.25 on 02/14/22, with the lowest value was $9.83 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) full year performance was 51.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are logging -41.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.40 and $17.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 575902 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) recorded performance in the market was -23.11%, having the revenues showcasing -26.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 913.40M, as it employees total of 1450 workers.

Analysts verdict on Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.13, with a change in the price was noted -3.75. In a similar fashion, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of -26.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 156,715 in trading volumes.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.50%, alongside a boost of 51.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by -23.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.98% during last recorded quarter.