Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Bit Origin Limited (BTOG)

At the end of the latest market close, Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) was valued at $0.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.45 while reaching the peak value of $0.4939 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.45. The stock current value is $0.47.Recently in News on June 17, 2022, Bit Origin Ltd Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency. Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) (“Bit Origin” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company engaged in crypto mining business with diversified expansion strategies, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on June 14, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Bit Origin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5500 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 06/07/22.

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) full year performance was -66.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Origin Limited shares are logging -84.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $3.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 514562 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) recorded performance in the market was -65.66%, having the revenues showcasing -59.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.44M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Origin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9604, with a change in the price was noted -0.58. In a similar fashion, Bit Origin Limited posted a movement of -55.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 552,027 in trading volumes.

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Origin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bit Origin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.49%, alongside a downfall of -66.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.10% during last recorded quarter.