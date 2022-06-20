Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) market price of $1.93 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC), which is $1.93 to be very precise. Recently in News on May 27, 2022, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, disclosed today that its top five holdings as of April 30, 2022, were IntraOp Medical, Revasum, Wrightspeed, Hera Systems, and Pivotal Systems. You can read further details here

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2000 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $1.7600 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) full year performance was -66.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are logging -67.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.03 and $5.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 91333 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) recorded performance in the market was -51.87%, having the revenues showcasing -41.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.30M.

Market experts do have their say about Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.2740, with a change in the price was noted -2.05. In a similar fashion, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. posted a movement of -51.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,011 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)

Raw Stochastic average of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.93%, alongside a downfall of -66.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -23.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.16% during last recorded quarter.