Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) is priced at $1.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.70 and reached a high price of $1.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.74. The stock touched a low price of $1.70.Recently in News on June 13, 2022, Ekso Bionics Receives FDA Clearance to Market its EksoNR™ Robotic Exoskeleton for Use with Multiple Sclerosis Patients. First FDA Cleared Exoskeleton for Rehabilitation Use in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis. You can read further details here

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1500 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $1.5350 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) full year performance was -66.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -69.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.53 and $5.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 128263 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) recorded performance in the market was -32.08%, having the revenues showcasing -37.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.30M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3823, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -25.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 373,064 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EKSO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.78%, alongside a downfall of -66.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.06% during last recorded quarter.