Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Digi International Inc. (DGII), which is $22.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.985 after opening rate of $22.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.375 before closing at $22.83.Recently in News on June 7, 2022, Opengear Launches CM8100 Console Manager Enabling Simplified Device Management at Scale for Data Centers. Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ, DGII, www.digi.com/) and leading network resilience solutions provider, announced today that it is launching its new family of console managers, the CM8100. As the latest addition to its award-winning Smart OOBTM Console Server family, the CM8100 delivers a comprehensive solution, adding NetOps capabilities to existing Smart OOB features that simplify connectivity to IT equipment. Moreover, it provides resilient and secure remote access to infrastructure devices while enhancing security and automation for better smart out-of-band management. You can read further details here

Digi International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.03 on 06/03/22, with the lowest value was $18.54 for the same time period, recorded on 04/27/22.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) full year performance was 19.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digi International Inc. shares are logging -12.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.54 and $26.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 309437 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digi International Inc. (DGII) recorded performance in the market was -7.45%, having the revenues showcasing 11.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 800.90M, as it employees total of 659 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Digi International Inc. (DGII)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Digi International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.97, with a change in the price was noted +0.61. In a similar fashion, Digi International Inc. posted a movement of +2.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 173,784 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DGII is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Technical breakdown of Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Raw Stochastic average of Digi International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Digi International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.72%, alongside a boost of 19.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.74% during last recorded quarter.