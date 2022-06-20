Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU), which is $9.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.96 after opening rate of $9.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.93 before closing at $9.93.Recently in News on January 11, 2022, Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: DAOOU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing January 12, 2022, holders of the 23,000,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “DAOO” and “DAOOW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade under The Nasdaq Global Market symbol “DAOOU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp shares are logging -10.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.91 and $11.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 92839 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU) recorded performance in the market was -1.49%, having the revenues showcasing -0.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU)

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.49%. The shares sunk approximately by -0.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.71% during last recorded quarter.