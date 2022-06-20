Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). It is currently valued at $1.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.82, after setting-off with the price of $1.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.38 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.43.Recently in News on May 18, 2022, Cipher Mining to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, and Fintech Conference. Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor event:. You can read further details here

Cipher Mining Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7150 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.2900 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) full year performance was -81.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cipher Mining Inc. shares are logging -88.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $15.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 901008 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) recorded performance in the market was -60.69%, having the revenues showcasing -45.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 353.90M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.8070, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, Cipher Mining Inc. posted a movement of -33.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 474,372 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIFR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cipher Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cipher Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.38%, alongside a downfall of -81.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.83% during last recorded quarter.