Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 238.47K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), which is $0.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.41 after opening rate of $0.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.34 before closing at $0.36.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, Ambow Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 2, 2022. You can read further details here

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2100 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.3102 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) full year performance was -83.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares are logging -86.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 92706 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) recorded performance in the market was -59.07%, having the revenues showcasing -47.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.78M, as it employees total of 1809 workers.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6836, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. posted a movement of -52.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 177,907 in trading volumes.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ambow Education Holding Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.76%, alongside a downfall of -83.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by -38.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.53% during last recorded quarter.