A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a GeoPark Limited (GPRK)

For the readers interested in the stock health of GeoPark Limited (GPRK). It is currently valued at $13.70. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.82, after setting-off with the price of $14.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.70.Recently in News on June 17, 2022, GeoPark Limited Announces Receipt of Requisite Consents for Its 5.500% Senior Notes Due 2027. GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) (the “Company”) today announced that it has received the requisite consents in connection with its previously announced solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of its 5.500% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”). The Consent Solicitation was made pursuant to a Consent Solicitation Statement, dated June 8, 2022 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified, the “Consent Solicitation Statement”). The proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture (the “Indenture”) governing the 2027 Notes intend to (i) address the impact of adverse market conditions and related drop in the price of crude oil during 2020 on the Company’s results, which in turn negatively impacted the restricted payments builder basket as currently in effect, and (ii) increase and reset the general restricted payments basket in the Indenture to provide the Company additional restricted payments capacity, which will give the Company additional financial flexibility that is aligned to its improved performance beginning in 2021. Full details of the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation, including the Proposed Amendments, were included in the Consent Solicitation Statement. You can read further details here

GeoPark Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.52 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $11.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) full year performance was 1.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GeoPark Limited shares are logging -26.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $18.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 270715 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GeoPark Limited (GPRK) recorded performance in the market was 19.65%, having the revenues showcasing -2.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 882.14M, as it employees total of 463 workers.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the GeoPark Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.33, with a change in the price was noted +0.29. In a similar fashion, GeoPark Limited posted a movement of +2.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 309,237 in trading volumes.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GeoPark Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GeoPark Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.00%, alongside a boost of 1.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.56% during last recorded quarter.