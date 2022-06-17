Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP), which is $38.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $38.90 after opening rate of $31.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $31.02 before closing at $31.02.Recently in News on June 3, 2022, Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $25 Million IPO for its Client Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (Nasdaq: TOP). Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of the initial public offering (the “Offering”) for its client Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (the “Company”, Nasdaq: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million of 5,000,000 ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) at a public offering price of US$5.00 per share from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable one or more times in whole or in part, to purchase up to 750,000 additional Ordinary Shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts, within 45 days from the closing date of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering closed on June 3, 2022 and the Ordinary Shares began trading on June 1, 2022 on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “TOP.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited shares are logging 1.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.60 and $38.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP) recorded performance in the market was 127.78%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.35B, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP)

Technical rundown of Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP)

Considering, the past performance of Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 127.78%. The shares 81.43% in the 7-day charts and went N/A by N/A in the period of the last 30 days.