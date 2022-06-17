TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) was valued at $9.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.91 while reaching the peak value of $10.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.84. The stock current value is $9.96.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, EW Healthcare Partners Announces Commencement of the Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of TherapeuticsMD. EW Healthcare Partners (together with its consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates “EW”) announced today that its affiliate, Athene Merger Sub, Inc. (“Purchaser”), commenced the previously announced cash tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXMD) (“TXMD” or the “Company”) at a price of $10.00 per share, net to the seller, in cash, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) executed on May 27, 2022 and announced by EW and TXMD on May 31, 2022, under which Purchaser will acquire TXMD in a transaction valued at approximately $177 million. Purchaser and its parent company, Athene Parent, Inc. (“Parent”), are wholly owned subsidiaries of EW. You can read further details here

TherapeuticsMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.50 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.99 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) full year performance was -83.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are logging -84.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 400.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.99 and $64.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 762329 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recorded performance in the market was -43.91%, having the revenues showcasing -48.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.04M, as it employees total of 416 workers.

Specialists analysis on TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the TherapeuticsMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.01, with a change in the price was noted -5.52. In a similar fashion, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted a movement of -35.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 702,253 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.91%, alongside a downfall of -83.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 269.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.54% during last recorded quarter.