The Stars are Aligning for Holders of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

OceanPal Inc. (OP) is priced at $0.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.50 and reached a high price of $0.5317, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.54. The stock touched a low price of $0.4504.Recently in News on June 15, 2022, OceanPal Inc. Announces Entry Into Agreement to Acquire Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement dated June 13, 2022, to acquire the m/v Baltimore from Diana Shipping Inc., a related party of the Company, for an aggregate purchase price of $22.0 million. Of the purchase price, 20% was paid in cash upon the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement and the remaining 80% is expected to be paid upon delivery of the vessel to OceanPal in the form of shares of a new series of the Company’s preferred stock, the terms of which will be mutually agreed upon between the Company and Diana Shipping Inc., and are expected to include, among other terms, a preferred dividend and the right to convert the newly issued preferred shares into OceanPal common shares at any time after the issue date. The aggregate purchase price of the vessel was based on the average of two independent broker valuations, after adjusting for expected drydock expenses and taking into account the share-based component of the consideration. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OceanPal Inc. shares are logging -96.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1190744 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OceanPal Inc. (OP) recorded performance in the market was -76.95%, having the revenues showcasing -31.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.71M.

Market experts do have their say about OceanPal Inc. (OP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OceanPal Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6027, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, OceanPal Inc. posted a movement of -18.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,681,607 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OceanPal Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.95%. The shares -23.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.17% during last recorded quarter.