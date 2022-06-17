Here is why Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NLIT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 0.09%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NLIT), which is $10.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.19 after opening rate of $10.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.18 before closing at $10.18.Recently in News on June 17, 2022, Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. and Safe Harbor Financial Announce Redemption Backstop of Up to $50M in Connection with SPAC Business Combination. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: “NLIT”) (“Northern Lights”) a special purpose acquisition corporation, and SHF, LLC d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor”), a leading financial services provider to the cannabis industry, are announcing that they have entered into a redemption backstop arrangement in the form of an OTC Equity Prepaid Forward Transaction agreement for up to $50 million with Midtown East Management NL LLC (“Midtown East”). Midtown East has agreed to not redeem any public shares it purchases in connection with the planned business combination. Northern Lights anticipates that the shares purchased in connection with the agreement will help ensure the maximum redemption threshold condition in the business combination agreement will be met. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -8.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.76 and $11.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 486844 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NLIT) recorded performance in the market was 1.09%, having the revenues showcasing 0.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 151.07M.

Market experts do have their say about Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NLIT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +1.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,827 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLIT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NLIT)

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.09%. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.59% during last recorded quarter.