Here is what you need to look for: Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) is priced at $23.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.63 and reached a high price of $23.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.58. The stock touched a low price of $23.57.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Welbilt KitchenConnect Launches the Largest Smart Restaurant Ecosystem for the Foodservice Industry. Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), a leading provider of commercial equipment and cloud device management for the foodservice industry, is proud to announce today the launch of the Largest Smart Restaurant Ecosystem. The ecosystem is powered by the biggest digital companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) space that will empower its homegrown cloud platform for connected restaurant equipment, KitchenConnect®. You can read further details here

Welbilt Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.94 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $22.90 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) full year performance was -3.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Welbilt Inc. shares are logging -5.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.90 and $25.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 802394 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Welbilt Inc. (WBT) recorded performance in the market was -0.80%, having the revenues showcasing -0.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.38B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Welbilt Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.66, with a change in the price was noted +0.16. In a similar fashion, Welbilt Inc. posted a movement of +0.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,772,070 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WBT is recording 3.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.95.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Welbilt Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Welbilt Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.30%, alongside a downfall of -3.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.67% during last recorded quarter.