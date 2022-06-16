Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX). It is currently valued at $13.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.13, after setting-off with the price of $13.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.82 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.82.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. 1st QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED RESULTS. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) (the “Partnership” or “Shell Midstream Partners”) reported net income attributable to the Partnership of $158 million for the first quarter of 2022, which equated to $0.36 per diluted common limited partner unit. Shell Midstream Partners also generated adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to the Partnership of $182 million. You can read further details here

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.69 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $11.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) full year performance was -13.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares are logging -14.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.76 and $16.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1301049 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) recorded performance in the market was 19.97%, having the revenues showcasing -0.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.47B.

Specialists analysis on Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.89, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. posted a movement of +9.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,643,150 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHLX is recording 4.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.89.

Trends and Technical analysis: Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.28%, alongside a downfall of -13.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.86% during last recorded quarter.