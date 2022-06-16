Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $2.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). It is currently valued at $0.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.516, after setting-off with the price of $0.455. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.44 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.46.Recently in News on June 9, 2022, Guardforce AI to Present at the Diamond Equity Research 2022 Emerging Growth Invitational Conference on June 23rd. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced that Mr. Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI, will be presenting virtually at the Diamond Equity Research 2022 Emerging Growth Invitational Conference which is being held on June 23, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -93.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $7.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 882563 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was -52.86%, having the revenues showcasing -50.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.79M, as it employees total of 1781 workers.

Specialists analysis on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7578, with a change in the price was noted -0.61. In a similar fashion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited posted a movement of -54.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,937,597 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.86%. The shares increased approximately by -3.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.09% during last recorded quarter.