Do Tenaris S.A. (TS) beta value of 1.49 signposts another twist?

Tenaris S.A. (TS) is priced at $28.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $29.52 and reached a high price of $29.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $29.60. The stock touched a low price of $28.49.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Tenaris Resolves U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Investigation into Legacy Issue in Brazil; U.S. Department of Justice Closes Parallel Inquiry Without Taking Action. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) has resolved a previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) into allegations of improper payments between 2008 and 2013 to a manager of the Brazilian state-owned energy company Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”) for the benefit of Tenaris’s Brazilian subsidiary Confab Industrial S.A. (“Confab”). The U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) has informed Tenaris that it has closed its parallel inquiry into this matter without taking action. You can read further details here

Tenaris S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.76 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value was $21.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) full year performance was 26.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenaris S.A. shares are logging -16.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.80 and $34.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2951762 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenaris S.A. (TS) recorded performance in the market was 38.97%, having the revenues showcasing 9.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.99B, as it employees total of 22776 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tenaris S.A. (TS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.37, with a change in the price was noted +5.95. In a similar fashion, Tenaris S.A. posted a movement of +25.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,806,841 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TS is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Raw Stochastic average of Tenaris S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tenaris S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.81%, alongside a boost of 26.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.19% during last recorded quarter.