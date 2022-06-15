Here is why Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.44%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR), which is $1.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.52 after opening rate of $1.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.33 before closing at $1.34.Recently in News on June 14, 2022, Spire Obtains $120 Million Credit Facility from Blue Torch Capital. Expanded credit facility to continue driving company’s strategic growth pillars. You can read further details here

Spire Global Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6150 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) full year performance was -85.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spire Global Inc. shares are logging -92.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $19.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1094621 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) recorded performance in the market was -57.99%, having the revenues showcasing -20.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 226.82M, as it employees total of 269 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Spire Global Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9848, with a change in the price was noted -1.01. In a similar fashion, Spire Global Inc. posted a movement of -41.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,077,342 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPIR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Technical breakdown of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Raw Stochastic average of Spire Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Spire Global Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.73%, alongside a downfall of -85.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.67% during last recorded quarter.