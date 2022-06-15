Boiling and ready to burst as Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) last month performance was -26.01%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is priced at $0.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.4543 and reached a high price of $0.4926, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.43. The stock touched a low price of $0.4137.Recently in News on June 14, 2022, Quoin Pharmaceuticals: Strategically Building For Future Success. As the rare disease drug development landscape continues to evolve, Quoin (NASDAQ: QNRX) is focused on staying ahead of its competitors. You can read further details here

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3500 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) full year performance was -96.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -98.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $35.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2875841 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) recorded performance in the market was -74.66%, having the revenues showcasing -63.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.85M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0813, with a change in the price was noted -0.89. In a similar fashion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of -65.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 932,277 in trading volumes.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.90%, alongside a downfall of -96.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.11% during last recorded quarter.