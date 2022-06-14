Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), which is $0.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.6698 after opening rate of $0.647 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6221 before closing at $0.67.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Yatsen Issues Inaugural ESG Report. Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced that it has published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report underscores the Company’s strategic ESG initiatives for its development as a long-term, sustainable and environmentally-friendly business, as well as reviews its ESG achievements for the 2021 fiscal year. You can read further details here

Yatsen Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3879 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) full year performance was -93.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatsen Holding Limited shares are logging -93.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $11.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2883456 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) recorded performance in the market was -69.03%, having the revenues showcasing 8.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 325.67M, as it employees total of 3497 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8998, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, Yatsen Holding Limited posted a movement of -53.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,490,737 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YSG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Yatsen Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.14%, alongside a downfall of -93.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.44% during last recorded quarter.