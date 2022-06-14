Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.26M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), which is $13.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.189 after opening rate of $13.025 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.67 before closing at $12.78.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, GOGL – Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders. Eligible option holders in Golden Ocean Group Ltd have today exercised share options in accordance with the terms previously announced. You can read further details here

Golden Ocean Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.46 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $7.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) full year performance was 18.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are logging -18.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.59 and $16.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2346644 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) recorded performance in the market was 37.42%, having the revenues showcasing 14.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.62B, as it employees total of 37 workers.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Ocean Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.49, with a change in the price was noted +4.55. In a similar fashion, Golden Ocean Group Limited posted a movement of +51.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,136,351 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOGL is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Ocean Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Golden Ocean Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.87%, alongside a boost of 18.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.52% during last recorded quarter.