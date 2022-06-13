Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Ready for an explosive trading day

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). It is currently valued at $0.32. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.4735, after setting-off with the price of $0.311. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.31.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, Tantech Received Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to not timely Filing of Annual Report Form 20-F. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company, today announced it has received a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 18, 2022 stating that, as a result of not having timely filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, Tantech is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Tantech’s common shares on the Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Tantech Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2021 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) full year performance was -97.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tantech Holdings Ltd shares are logging -97.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $15.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23678741 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) recorded performance in the market was -93.03%, having the revenues showcasing -82.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.61M, as it employees total of 72 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tantech Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2430, with a change in the price was noted -3.21. In a similar fashion, Tantech Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -90.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,176,149 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TANH is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -94.42%, alongside a downfall of -97.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -82.40% during last recorded quarter.