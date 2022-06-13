Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) was down -5.58%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), which is $0.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.85 after opening rate of $0.817 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.75 before closing at $0.77.Recently in News on June 1, 2022, RiceBran Technologies Expands Mermentau, LA Facility to Meet Increasing Demand from the Rapidly Growing Companion Animal Market. Company Plans to Add Fifth Extruder to Expand Capacity for Companion Animal Market. You can read further details here

RiceBran Technologies had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8995 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) full year performance was -32.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RiceBran Technologies shares are logging -39.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5057265 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) recorded performance in the market was 120.63%, having the revenues showcasing 75.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.70M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Analysts verdict on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RiceBran Technologies a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4835, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, RiceBran Technologies posted a movement of +127.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,428,415 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIBT is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RiceBran Technologies in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RiceBran Technologies, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 120.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.90%, alongside a downfall of -32.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.84% during last recorded quarter.