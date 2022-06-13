RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Major Movement on the Horizon

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is priced at $3.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.00 and reached a high price of $22.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.15. The stock touched a low price of $9.00.Recently in News on June 10, 2022, RISE Education Announces Expected Timing for the Completion of the Merger with Dada Auto Inc.. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REDU) announced that it expects to close the merger between RISE and Dada Auto Inc. (“NaaS”) previously announced on February 8, 2022 (the “Transaction”) after the close of trading hours for the Nasdaq Stock Market later today. You can read further details here

RISE Education Cayman Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.35 on 06/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.80 for the same time period, recorded on 06/10/22.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) full year performance was -79.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are logging -80.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.08 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3616114 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) recorded performance in the market was 37.83%, having the revenues showcasing -13.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.70M, as it employees total of 3621 workers.

Specialists analysis on RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RISE Education Cayman Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.74. In a similar fashion, RISE Education Cayman Ltd posted a movement of +27.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 156,669 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

Raw Stochastic average of RISE Education Cayman Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.59%, alongside a downfall of -79.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -58.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by -35.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.28% during last recorded quarter.