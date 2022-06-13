Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 387.83K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO), which is $0.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.32 after opening rate of $0.249 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2291 before closing at $0.23.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, Renovare Environmental Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Letter. Renovare Environmental, Inc. (Nasdaq: RENO; “Renovare” or “the Company”) announced today that it received notice from Nasdaq on May 24, 2022 stating that the Company was not in compliance with the rules for continued listing, Rule 5250(c)(1), because it has not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Renovare Environmental Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8000 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.1710 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) full year performance was -80.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Renovare Environmental Inc. shares are logging -85.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $1.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2417583 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) recorded performance in the market was -61.46%, having the revenues showcasing -39.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.71M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

The Analysts eye on Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Renovare Environmental Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4212, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, Renovare Environmental Inc. posted a movement of -65.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 341,994 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO)

Raw Stochastic average of Renovare Environmental Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.87%.

Considering, the past performance of Renovare Environmental Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.22%, alongside a downfall of -80.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.96% during last recorded quarter.