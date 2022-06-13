JanOne Inc. (JAN): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, JanOne Inc. (JAN) was valued at $3.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.52 while reaching the peak value of $3.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.10. The stock current value is $3.26.Recently in News on June 9, 2022, ARCA Recycling, Inc., a Subsidiary of JanOne Inc., Opens Three New Recycling Centers in Washington, California and New Jersey. ARCA Recycling, Inc., (ARCA), a wholly owned subsidiary of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN), will open three new recycling centers in June and July of this year to support growth in its recycling business and to help ARCA better serve its customers across North America. You can read further details here

JanOne Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.00 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $1.89 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) full year performance was -59.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JanOne Inc. shares are logging -73.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.89 and $12.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1387465 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JanOne Inc. (JAN) recorded performance in the market was -20.29%, having the revenues showcasing 12.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.69M, as it employees total of 161 workers.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JanOne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.90, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, JanOne Inc. posted a movement of -8.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,508,459 in trading volumes.

JanOne Inc. (JAN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of JanOne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of JanOne Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.06%, alongside a downfall of -59.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.20% during last recorded quarter.