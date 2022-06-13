Here is why Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) recent weekly performance of -1.36% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) was valued at $6.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.61 while reaching the peak value of $6.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.45. The stock current value is $6.53.Recently in News on June 9, 2022, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes Third Corporate Responsibility Report. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) announced today the publication of its third corporate responsibility report for the year 2021, titled Taking Stock of Our Impact. The report demonstrates Annaly’s continued focus on setting and measuring progress on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) goals, as well as its commitment to providing increased disclosure and transparency. You can read further details here

Annaly Capital Management Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.18 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $6.18 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) full year performance was -30.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are logging -32.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.18 and $9.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30839072 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) recorded performance in the market was -16.50%, having the revenues showcasing -7.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.38B, as it employees total of 171 workers.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.97, with a change in the price was noted -1.31. In a similar fashion, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted a movement of -16.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,914,744 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLY is recording 6.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Annaly Capital Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.90%, alongside a downfall of -30.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.90% during last recorded quarter.