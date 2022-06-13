Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI). It is currently valued at $2.52. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.729, after setting-off with the price of $2.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.22 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.29.Recently in News on June 3, 2022, Energy Focus, Inc. Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules. Energy Focus, Inc. (“Energy Focus,” “we,” “our,” “us” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient lighting and controls systems and ultraviolet-c light disinfection (“UVCD”) products for the commercial, military maritime and consumer markets, today announced that it has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 2,692,310 shares of the Company’s common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 2,692,310 shares of common stock, in combinations of one share (or one pre-funded warrant) and one warrant for a combined purchase price of $1.30, in a private placement priced at-the-market under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Subject to certain ownership limitations, the warrants are exercisable upon issuance. Each warrant is exercisable into one share of common stock at a price per share of $1.30 per share and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about June 7, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Energy Focus Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.63 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.76 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) full year performance was -51.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Focus Inc. shares are logging -64.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 232.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $7.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4529912 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) recorded performance in the market was -40.98%, having the revenues showcasing 75.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.79M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Analysts verdict on Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, Energy Focus Inc. posted a movement of +11.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,361,586 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EFOI is recording 1.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Focus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Energy Focus Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.61%, alongside a downfall of -51.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 52.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 195.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.00% during last recorded quarter.