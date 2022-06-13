Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Major Movement on the Horizon

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is priced at $22.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.85 and reached a high price of $23.985, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.53. The stock touched a low price of $23.17.Recently in News on June 13, 2022, Cenovus acquiring outstanding 50% interest in Sunrise oil sands asset. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has reached an agreement to purchase the remaining 50% of the Sunrise oil sands project in northern Alberta from bp. Total consideration for the transaction includes $600 million in cash, a variable payment with a maximum cumulative value of $600 million expiring after two years, and Cenovus’s 35% position in the undeveloped Bay du Nord project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. The transaction has an effective date of May 1, 2022 and is anticipated to close in the third quarter of this year, subject to closing conditions and normal purchase price adjustments. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.91 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $12.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 135.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -9.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 212.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.20 and $24.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6434081 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 91.61%, having the revenues showcasing 45.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.68B, as it employees total of 5938 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.70, with a change in the price was noted +7.67. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +51.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,387,210 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 91.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.61%, alongside a boost of 135.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.88% during last recorded quarter.