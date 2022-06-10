Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) market price of $0.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN). It is currently valued at $0.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.899, after setting-off with the price of $0.83. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.83.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, Nisun Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (“Nisun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry and finance, today announced that on May 25, 2022, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A common shares was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker “NISN”. You can read further details here

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5306 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) full year performance was -92.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd shares are logging -95.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $17.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 828976 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) recorded performance in the market was -73.52%, having the revenues showcasing -10.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.51M, as it employees total of 178 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9586, with a change in the price was noted -1.24. In a similar fashion, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd posted a movement of -59.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 374,984 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NISN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.81%, alongside a downfall of -92.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.54% during last recorded quarter.