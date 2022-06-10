Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) was valued at $0.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.318 while reaching the peak value of $0.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.298. The stock current value is $0.35.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Celebrates the Ground-Breaking Ceremony to Build Satellite Ground Station and Space Technology Centre in Penang, Malaysia. Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubated company, Angkasa-X and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) to build Satellites Ground Station and Space Technology Centre in Penang, Malaysia, The construction of the Angkasa-X Earth Groundstation and the Space Technology Centre is in preparation for the launching and deployment of Angkasa-X’s constellation of A-SEANSAT & A-SEANLINK LEO satellites. With this ground segment infrastructure in place, Angkasa-X is geared to work together with the E&E industry in the development of Spacetech Ecosystem in realising the ASEAN Space Economy. You can read further details here

Greenpro Capital Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7408 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.2980 for the same time period, recorded on 06/09/22.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) full year performance was -68.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenpro Capital Corp. shares are logging -85.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1655706 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) recorded performance in the market was -43.44%, having the revenues showcasing -6.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.33M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Specialists analysis on Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Greenpro Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4127, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, Greenpro Capital Corp. posted a movement of -38.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 427,597 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRNQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Greenpro Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.99%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.28%, alongside a downfall of -68.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.19% during last recorded quarter.