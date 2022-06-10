FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK). It is currently valued at $20.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $21.72, after setting-off with the price of $21.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.02.Recently in News on May 9, 2022, FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.68 per share. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and that its board of directors has declared a second quarter 2022 distribution totaling $0.68 per share. You can read further details here

FS KKR Capital Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.44 on 03/14/22, with the lowest value was $20.01 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) full year performance was -5.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are logging -11.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.71 and $23.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 699600 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) recorded performance in the market was 0.38%, having the revenues showcasing -8.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.99B.

Market experts do have their say about FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.97, with a change in the price was noted -1.62. In a similar fashion, FS KKR Capital Corp. posted a movement of -7.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,367,226 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Raw Stochastic average of FS KKR Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FS KKR Capital Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.55%, alongside a downfall of -5.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -3.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.77% during last recorded quarter.